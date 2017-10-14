Sports

Australia, Honduras set dates for inter-continental playoff

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 11:15 PM

SYDNEY

Australia and Honduras have agreed dates for their inter-continental World Cup qualifying playoff.

The teams will meet in Honduras on Nov. 10 and in the return leg at Sydney's Olympic Stadium on Nov. 15. The kickoff time and venue for the first leg has yet to be confirmed by FIFA but it is expected to be in the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula.

Australia qualified for the inter-continental playoff after winning a two-game series against Syria in an Asian conference playoff last week and Honduras as the fourth-team in the CONCACAF region, comprising North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The winner of the two-leg series qualifies for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students

    Canadian rapper Drake made another appearance at Big Blue Madness in Rupp Arena. But he had a request this time: He wants to perform a free concert for UK students before the year ends.

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:55

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students
The excitement of Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena 1:43

The excitement of Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena
Matthew Mitchell's dance at Big Blue Madness 2017 1:45

Matthew Mitchell's dance at Big Blue Madness 2017

View More Video