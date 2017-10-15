Jin Young Ko of South Korea watches her shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the LPGA KEB HanaBank Championship at Sky72 Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017.
Jin Young Ko of South Korea watches her shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the LPGA KEB HanaBank Championship at Sky72 Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Lee Jin-man AP Photo
Sports

Ko fires 68 to clinch 1st LPGA Tour victory on home soil

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 4:01 AM

INCHEON, South Korea

South Korean Jin Young Ko overcame a sluggish start to clinch her first LPGA Tour victory at the KEB Hana Bank Championship on Sunday.

Ko, who had been two strokes in front overnight, bogeyed two of the first three holes at the Ocean Course before carding six birdies for a 68 and a 19-under total of 269.

Sung Hyun Park, seeking her third LPGA Tour victory of the year and the chance to take over at the top of the Rolex Rankings for the first time, was denied both goals after closing with a 68 and finishing two shots behind Ko.

Park played flawless golf over the first 13 holes with four birdies, but a three-putt bogey at the 14th effectively halted her title bid.

