Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates with her fans after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their women's singles final at the Tianjin Open tennis tournament in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Chinatopix Via AP)

Sports

Sharapova wins her 1st title since doping ban

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 2:27 PM

TIANJIN, China

Maria Sharapova won her first WTA title since returning from a doping ban after defeating Aryna Sabalenka to win the Tianjin Open on Sunday.

The Russian, a tournament wild card, overcame Belarusian teenager Sabalenka 7-5, 7-6 (8) despite trailing heavily in both sets.

Sharapova last won a title at the Italian Open in May 2015.

The former top-ranked player and owner of five major titles, including the 2006 U.S. Open, tested positive for the newly banned drug meldonium at the Australian Open in January 2016. That led to a 15-month doping ban, which expired in April.

"Such a special, special tournament, and victory for me, one that I'll remember forever," Sharapova said. "Sometimes you never know when it will all come together but it happened to me this week in Tianjin."

Sharapova displayed resilience as she came from behind in both sets to overcome her 19-year-old opponent.

Sabalenka led 4-1 in the opener and 5-1 in the second before relenting to Sharapova's greater big-match experience. It was Sharapova's 36th WTA singles title.

The 30-year-old Sharapova played in her first Grand Slam tournament following the ban at the U.S. Open in August, where she reached the fourth round. Sunday's result will lift Sharapova up to No. 57 in the world rankings.

