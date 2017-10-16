Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino arrives at Grawemeyer Hall for a meeting with the university’s interim president Greg Postel, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Louisville. Ky. Louisville announced Wednesday that they have placed Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave amid a federal bribery investigation.
Sports

Louisville athletic board expected to vote on firing Pitino

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 5:33 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Louisville's Athletics Association is expected to vote Monday morning on whether to fire men's basketball coach Rick Pitino in the wake of a national federal investigation of the sport.

Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave Sept. 27 by interim university President Greg Postel after the school acknowledged involvement in the federal probe of alleged bribery of recruits. The association — a separate body that oversees Louisville's sports programs and comprised of trustees, faculty, students and administrators — on Oct. 2 authorized Postel to begin the process of firing the Hall of Fame coach for cause after 16 seasons following the program's second scandal in the past two years.

Pitino is not named in the federal complaint and has said he was unaware of any payment to a recruit. Assistant coach David Padgett was named as Pitino's interim replacement on Sept. 29.

