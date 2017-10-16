Sports

Woods cleared for golf activities with no restrictions

AP Golf Writer

October 16, 2017 8:17 PM

Tiger Woods is swinging a driver and his agent says doctors have cleared him to practice without limitations.

Still to be determined is when Woods can play a tournament.

Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports Management, says Woods received a good report from doctors who performed fusion surgery on his lower back in April. On Sunday, Woods posted a video — in a red shirt, no less — of him hitting a driver. "Making progress," he tweeted.

Woods has not played since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 3 because of back spasms. He had his fourth back surgery two months later.

Steinberg says even though Woods has full clearance, he plans to take it cautiously. He says they have not even discussed playing tournaments.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning

    Paul Laurence Dunbar football player Tyler Browning spoke with reporters before the 2017 season started.

Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning

Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning 0:58

Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning
Volleyball player never gives up while performing on two prosthetic legs. 1:16

Volleyball player never gives up while performing on two prosthetic legs.
Nick Saban’s battles are not Mark Stoops’ battles 1:02

Nick Saban’s battles are not Mark Stoops’ battles

View More Video