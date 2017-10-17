Sports

Oregon State WR Seth Collins out indefinitely

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 9:48 PM

CORVALLIS, Ore.

Oregon State receiver Seth Collins is out indefinitely with an undisclosed health issue.

Collins did not play in Oregon State's 36-33 loss at home to Colorado this past Saturday. The junior also missed the first three games of the season with a broken finger.

The issue was not related to the illness that hospitalized Collins and kept him out of Oregon State's final two games last season.

A dynamic playmaker, Collins was a quarterback for the Beavers his freshman year. This season he has 12 catches for 130 yards and one touchdown.

His best game came on Oct. 7 against USC, when he caught five passes for 91 yards.

Because of his limited play this season, Collins could obtain a medical redshirt.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning

    Paul Laurence Dunbar football player Tyler Browning spoke with reporters before the 2017 season started.

Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning

Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning 0:58

Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning
Volleyball player never gives up while performing on two prosthetic legs. 1:16

Volleyball player never gives up while performing on two prosthetic legs.
Nick Saban’s battles are not Mark Stoops’ battles 1:02

Nick Saban’s battles are not Mark Stoops’ battles

View More Video