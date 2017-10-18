More Videos

Always talkative Bruce Pearl mum on FBI investigation 1:38

News on UK adding an exhibition game; plus injury report 1:47

'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. 0:33

Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground 0:59

The Pooh Bear cocktail at Whiskey Bear bar in The Barn 1:49

Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington 2:18

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane 1:03

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:55

Oldest known Kentucky Association horseman visits Keeneland 0:36

This man just gave $12 million to the University of Kentucky 1:41

  • Calipari: Wenyen Gabriel is one of three best players on team

    At SEC Basketball Media Day, Kentucky coach John Calipari said right now Wenyen Gabriel is one of the three best players on the team. Gabriel gives his reaction and Hamidou Diallo talks about the sophomore.

At SEC Basketball Media Day, Kentucky coach John Calipari said right now Wenyen Gabriel is one of the three best players on the team. Gabriel gives his reaction and Hamidou Diallo talks about the sophomore.
jclay@herald-leader.com
Florida coach bullish on SEC basketball

His team picked to finish second behind Kentucky, Florida coach Mike White says SEC basketball is as good as he has seen it since he came into the conference as an 18-year-old at Ole Miss.