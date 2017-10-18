Calipari: Wenyen Gabriel is one of three best players on team
At SEC Basketball Media Day, Kentucky coach John Calipari said right now Wenyen Gabriel is one of the three best players on the team. Gabriel gives his reaction and Hamidou Diallo talks about the sophomore.
By his own admission, Bruce Pearl loves to talk. With his Auburn program part of the FBI investigation into college basketball, however, the coach deflected questions at SEC Basketball Media Day on Wednesday.
Former Perry County Central standout will have to sit out this season after his NCAA transfer waiver was denied. He talked about that possibility, among other topics, earlier in the week during the Wolfpack's media day.
Watch Lexington Catholic players celebrate after defeating host Paul Laurence Dunbar in the boys’ 43rd District finals. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation and two five-minute overtime periods, resulting in a round of penalty kicks that Catholic won, 4-3.