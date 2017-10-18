More Videos

1:38 Always talkative Bruce Pearl mum on FBI investigation

1:39 Kentucky basketball reacts to ESPN analyst’s criticism

1:47 Florida is good, but John Calipari is more concerned about his team

0:41 So what happened to Kentucky at South Carolina?

1:40 South Carolina's Frank Martin: I didn't give up on this team

3:10 John Calipari blames South Carolina loss on unwarranted arrogance

1:37 The reviews are in for Jarred Vanderbilt’s UK debut

1:05 Kevin Knox: We don’t know how to close games out

1:39 Photo slideshow: Cats can't hold on to 14-point lead at South Carolina

0:38 Kentucky warms up for its game against South Carolina

1:02 For Kentucky basketball, another toughness test in the SEC

1:14 Kentucky knows what style to expect at South Carolina