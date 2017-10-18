Sports

Lions sign DE Smith, OT Harris and add QB Kaaya off waivers

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 8:32 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich.

The Detroit Lions have signed defensive end Jacquies Smith and offensive tackle Bryce Harris.

Detroit also brought back quarterback Brad Kaaya off waivers from the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. Kaaya was drafted by the Lions in the sixth round this year, but didn't make their initial roster. He is back at least in part because Matthew Stafford has an injured right ankle and Jake Rudock was his only backup.

The Lions also released defensive ends Datone Jones, George Johnson and defensive tackle Caraun Reid.

Detroit does not play again until Oct. 29 when it hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bryan Station keeps building volleyball success

    Bryan Station defeated Frederick Douglass, 3-0, in the 42nd District volleyball tournament semifinals at Sayre on Wednesday, October 18, 2017. The Defenders qualified for the 11th Region tournament and will play Henry Clay in the 42nd District finals.

Bryan Station keeps building volleyball success

Bryan Station keeps building volleyball success 0:35

Bryan Station keeps building volleyball success
PGA Tour comes to Kentucky 2:03

PGA Tour comes to Kentucky
Always talkative Bruce Pearl mum on FBI investigation 1:38

Always talkative Bruce Pearl mum on FBI investigation

View More Video