Sports

Eun-Hee Ji takes 3-shot lead at Taiwan Championship

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 5:28 AM

TAIPEI, Taiwan

Eun-Hee Ji carded a 6-under 66 to take a three-stroke lead after the first round of the Taiwan Championship on a rainy Thursday.

Ji got off to a strong start with back-to-back birdies at the Miramar Resort and Country Club, and added four more to finish the bogey-free round clear of fellow South Koreans Sei Young Kim and Megan Khang, and Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand.

Ji, yet to win this year, didn't mind the bad weather as she hit 10 of 14 fairways.

"I changed my swings a little bit," Ji said. "My caddie is helping me a lot. It's like more information for wind and club choosing. That's everything."

Kim had five birdies and two bogeys. Ariya surprised herself in weather she didn't expect to play well in. Khang, who was paired with Stacy Lewis and Sarah Jane Smith, was satisfied given the conditions and said it helped to play with a good group.

"That definitely helped get this round going," Khang said. "You play better when you're in good company."

Lydia Ko was in a group of five tied for fifth after a 70 that included three bogeys and five birdies.

Top-ranked So Yeon Ryu and No. 2 Sung Hyun Park, the U.S. LPGA Tour rookie of the year, struggled to find their rhythm. Ryu finished with a 73 for a share of 23rd place, and Park was 4 over.

Defending champion Ha Na Jang was wayward with eight bogeys, a double bogey and one birdie for an 81.

