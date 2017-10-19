Sports

Coach K says Trump should know he's accountable to everyone

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 5:21 AM

DURHAM, N.C.

Duke University men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski says President Donald Trump "should realize he's accountable to all people."

The News & Observer of Raleigh, North Carolina, reports that Krzyzewski's comments came Wednesday as he spoke about how the NCAA's authority structure affects college basketball. Krzyzewski was explaining his accountability to university officials before mentioning Trump.

It wasn't Krzyzewski's first Trump reference this month. At a news conference Oct. 3 Krzyzewski discussed ways to influence change saying, "The biggest thing that you can pull, and I wish our president would understand, is economic pressure. You don't have to destroy everybody. You can make them hurt with economic pressure."

State records that show voting history online say Krzyzewski casted ballots in the last four presidential elections. He's registered as unaffiliated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bryan Station keeps building volleyball success

    Bryan Station defeated Frederick Douglass, 3-0, in the 42nd District volleyball tournament semifinals at Sayre on Wednesday, October 18, 2017. The Defenders qualified for the 11th Region tournament and will play Henry Clay in the 42nd District finals.

Bryan Station keeps building volleyball success

Bryan Station keeps building volleyball success 0:35

Bryan Station keeps building volleyball success
PGA Tour comes to Kentucky 2:03

PGA Tour comes to Kentucky
Always talkative Bruce Pearl mum on FBI investigation 1:38

Always talkative Bruce Pearl mum on FBI investigation

View More Video