Northern Ireland manager O'Neill banned for drunk driving

Northern Ireland soccer manager Michael O'Neill leaves in Sheriff Court in Edinburgh, Scotland where he pleaded guilty to drink-driving on Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. O'Neill has pleaded guilty to drink driving and been banned from the road for 16 months. O'Neill was caught by police on the outskirts of Edinburgh at about 1 a.m. on Sept. 10 and was found to be around three times the legal drink-drive limit. Northern Ireland is still in contention for its first World Cup trip since 1986. PA via AP Jane Barlow