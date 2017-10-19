Northern Ireland soccer manager Michael O'Neill leaves in Sheriff Court in Edinburgh, Scotland where he pleaded guilty to drink-driving on Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. O'Neill has pleaded guilty to drink driving and been banned from the road for 16 months. O'Neill was caught by police on the outskirts of Edinburgh at about 1 a.m. on Sept. 10 and was found to be around three times the legal drink-drive limit. Northern Ireland is still in contention for its first World Cup trip since 1986.
Northern Ireland soccer manager Michael O'Neill leaves in Sheriff Court in Edinburgh, Scotland where he pleaded guilty to drink-driving on Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. O'Neill has pleaded guilty to drink driving and been banned from the road for 16 months. O'Neill was caught by police on the outskirts of Edinburgh at about 1 a.m. on Sept. 10 and was found to be around three times the legal drink-drive limit. Northern Ireland is still in contention for its first World Cup trip since 1986. PA via AP Jane Barlow
Northern Ireland soccer manager Michael O'Neill leaves in Sheriff Court in Edinburgh, Scotland where he pleaded guilty to drink-driving on Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. O'Neill has pleaded guilty to drink driving and been banned from the road for 16 months. O'Neill was caught by police on the outskirts of Edinburgh at about 1 a.m. on Sept. 10 and was found to be around three times the legal drink-drive limit. Northern Ireland is still in contention for its first World Cup trip since 1986. PA via AP Jane Barlow

Sports

Northern Ireland manager O'Neill banned for drunk driving

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 7:39 AM

EDINBURGH, Scotland

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill pleaded guilty to drunk driving on Thursday and was banned from the road for 16 months.

O'Neill was caught by police on the outskirts of Edinburgh at about 1 a.m. on Sept. 10 and was found to be around three times the legal drink-drive limit.

O'Neill appeared on Thursday at Edinburgh Sheriff Court where he received the driving ban and fine of 1,300 pounds ($1,700).

"This was simply a bad error of judgment," O'Neill's solicitor, James Mulgrew, told the court.

Northern Ireland is still in contention for its first World Cup trip since 1986. The team plays Switzerland in a two-leg playoff next month to qualify for the World Cup in Russia next year.

O'Neill was hired by Northern Ireland in 2012 and guided the team to the last 16 to its first-ever European Championship appearance in France in 2016.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • News on UK adding an exhibition game; plus injury report

    At SEC Basketball Media Day in Nashville on Wednesday, Kentucky coach John Calipari said UK will play Morehead State in an exhibition game on Oct. 30. He also gave an injury update.

News on UK adding an exhibition game; plus injury report

News on UK adding an exhibition game; plus injury report 1:47

News on UK adding an exhibition game; plus injury report
Calipari: Wenyen Gabriel is one of three best players on team 1:01

Calipari: Wenyen Gabriel is one of three best players on team
Michael Porter, Jr. can’t wait to play his friends at Kentucky 1:00

Michael Porter, Jr. can’t wait to play his friends at Kentucky

View More Video