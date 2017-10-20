Sports

Russia accuses US govt of pushing for its Olympic exclusion

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 6:32 AM

MOSCOW

The Kremlin has accused the U.S. government of pushing for Russia's exclusion from the Olympics.

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said "certain U.S. bodies" were pressuring the International Olympic Committee through its sponsors, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Putin meant "state (structures), including through social and non-government organizations."

Putin said the effort aimed to ensure Russia was either barred from next year's Winter Olympics entirely or forced to compete under a neutral flag.

Russia is already under IOC investigation over allegations it operated a state-backed doping program including swapping out dirty samples at the drug-testing laboratory for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Neither Putin nor Peskov specified which specific U.S. government bodies might be involved in the alleged pressuring of the IOC.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones is back flying around

    After Thursday’s practice, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talked about the return of linebacker Jordan Jones, who has missed the last four games with a shoulder injury.

Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones is back flying around

Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones is back flying around 1:08

Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones is back flying around
News on UK adding an exhibition game; plus injury report 1:47

News on UK adding an exhibition game; plus injury report
Calipari: Wenyen Gabriel is one of three best players on team 1:01

Calipari: Wenyen Gabriel is one of three best players on team

View More Video