Sports

Thomas fires 70 to share lead after 3rd round of CJ Cup

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 3:59 AM

JEJU, South Korea

Justin Thomas fired a 2-under-par 70 to share the lead with fellow American Scott Brown after the third round of the CJ Cup on Saturday.

Thomas offset a lone double bogey and a bogey with five birdies to reach the clubhouse at 9-under 207.

Brown had back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 but recovered with two birdies on the back nine, adding to the one he had on the par-4 No. 5 for a 71.

Anirban Lahiri of India moved into a share of third place with Australian Marc Leishman (71) after a 69 that included four birdies and a bogey.

Whee Kim (70) was the highest placed of the 16 South Korean players in the field, tied for fifth after a 72.

Overnight leader Luke List struggled with the windy conditions and fell into a tie for eighth place after a 76. List had three bogeys on the front nine and a pair of double bogeys on the back nine.

Jason Day also struggled with the wind, carding a 71 to be tied for 16th.

