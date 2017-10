More Videos

1:45 Eddie Gran: You never think you’re going to get waxed

1:08 Kentucky football had no answer for Nick Fitzgerald

1:46 Kentucky players searching for answers after 38-point loss

1:34 LexCath hero Corbett on her title-clinching goooaaal

2:04 Debating the third-down risk that backfired on UK football

1:05 Stoops on blowout loss at Mississippi State: Not acceptable

0:48 LexCath upsets Dunbar on PKs for the second time in 10 days

0:46 The Cat Walk for UK-Mississippi State football

0:54 Danville completes undefeated regular season

1:17 PJ Washington: 'I've got to take it to another level'

1:31 Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed