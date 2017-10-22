AP source: Mets tab Indians coach Mickey Callaway as manager

FILE - This Feb. 24, 2017 file photo shows Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway posing for a picture on photo day at the team's baseball spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. It appears the New York Mets have settled on their choice for a manager. Several media outlets are reporting the team has offered the job to Callaway. The New York Post was the first to report the Mets were in talks with Callaway, saying a deal is being finalized. When contacted Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 multiple Mets officials declined to comment. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo