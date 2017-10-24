Monday Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL
NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play at least one more game before another ruling from a federal judge on his six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla in an order posted Monday turned down the NFL's request for an expedited hearing on a preliminary injunction. She set one for Oct. 30, a day after the Cowboys visit Washington.
A restraining order granted last week cleared Elliott to play in Sunday's 40-10 win at San Francisco. Last year's NFL rushing leader had a career-best 219 yards from scrimmage, including a season-high 147 yards rushing.
The 22-year-old Elliott was suspended in August by Commissioner Roger Goodell after the league concluded following a yearlong investigation that he had several physical confrontations in the summer of 2016 with Tiffany Thompson, his girlfriend at the time. Prosecutors in Ohio declined to pursue the case, citing conflicting evidence.
SOCCER
LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has caught up with Lionel Messi to become a five-time winner of FIFA's best player award.
The Real Madrid forward was crowned player of the year on Monday at the FIFA Best ceremony at the London Palladium theater attended by runner-up Messi and third-placed Neymar.
A second successive honor for Ronaldo was expected after a season in which the Portuguese eclipsed his award counterparts in the trophy stakes.
As well as Spanish league and Spanish Super Cup success, Ronaldo scored twice in the Champions League final against Juventus to win European soccer's elite competition for the third time in four seasons.
Ronaldo's coach at Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, was crowned coach of the year.
FIFA has shifted its award ceremony from its usual January slot to October so players are judged across a season — based on the typical European schedule — rather than the calendar year.
The women's award honored the Netherlands' success at the European Championship in August. Lieke Martens, who scored in the final win over Denmark, won the player's award and Sarina Wiegman collected the coaching accolade.
The Puskas Award for best goal went to Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud for a scorpion-style kick. The Puskas Award-winning goal from an overhead back-heeled strike came on New Year's Day in Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.
NBA
NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry has been fined $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece in the direction of an official during the final minute of Golden State's loss at Memphis on Saturday night.
Teammate Andre Iguodala received a $15,000 fine for his response and "verbally abusing a game official" late in the 111-101 loss that sent the defending NBA champions to a 1-2 start.
The NBA announced the penalties Monday, when the Warriors were set to play at Dallas to conclude their three-game road trip. Curry knew he faced a stiff fine, saying after the game, "My pockets will be a lot lighter for sure."
Curry became angry because he thought he was fouled on a lay-in with 43.1 seconds left. Kevin Durant also was ejected following the play.
HOCKEY
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames have placed Jaromir Jagr on injured reserve.
Jagr left Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild in the first period and did not return to the game.
The 45-year-old right wing broke his stick attempting a shot on the Wild net, skated to the bench and walked to the dressing room.
The Flames said he was being evaluated for a lower-body injury. A player placed on injured reserve is ineligible to play in NHL games for seven days.
Calgary has back-to-back road games Tuesday in Nashville and Wednesday in St. Louis and is at home to Dallas on Friday.
Jagr has two assists in five games this season.
Second only to Wayne Gretzky in all-time NHL scoring with 1,914 points, Jagr didn't participate in Calgary's training camp and he signed a one-year contract just days before the regular season.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina point guard Joel Berry II will miss about four weeks after suffering a broken bone in his right hand.
The school announced Berry's injury Monday but didn't provide details on how Berry was hurt. The reigning national champion's opener is less than three weeks away, coming Nov. 10 against Northern Iowa.
Berry averaged 14.7 points last season. He was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player after scoring 22 points in the win against Gonzaga for the program's sixth NCAA championship. That also made him only the seventh player to score at least 20 points in consecutive national-title games dating to UNC's 2016 loss to Villanova.
Berry's injury could mean sophomore Seventh Woods or freshman Jalek Felton see more time at the point until the senior's return.
