Sports

After 3 delays, North Korea and Malaysia to play in Thailand

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 3:49 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

An Asian Cup qualifier between North Korea and Malaysia, which has already been postponed three times, is set to be played in Thailand next month.

The Asian Football Confederation announced Tuesday that the Group B qualifying matches would be played on Nov. 10 and 13, although no stadium has been specified.

AFC general secretary Windsor John thanked the Thailand association, saying the move to host the two matches "has ensured that the AFC has been able to maintain the sporting integrity of the AFC Asian Cup qualifying."

The first match is designated as North Korea's home game and the Nov. 13 match will be Malaysia's home game.

Malaysia last month banned its citizens from traveling to North Korea as the country faces increasing diplomatic pressure over its weapons programs. The move forced the AFC to postpone the match that had been scheduled for Oct. 5 in Pyongyang. The match had already been delayed twice because of security issues.

Malaysia's foreign ministry cited North Korea's missile tests and related developments as the reasons for imposing the travel ban.

