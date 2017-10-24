Who wins MVP of the 2017 World Series Battle of the Beards?

If beards could hit, both teams in the 2017 World Series would start the series 1-for-1 with a home run.
Both the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers won more than 100 games during the 2017 regular season, and both teams get major contributions from players with Major League beards.
Dallas Keuchel, the Astros’ Game 1 starting pitcher and the American League Cy Young Award winner in 2015, isn’t a traditional power pitcher. But his beard could certainly be characterized as a power beard. As if to throw the opposition off the scent of the power his beard gives him, Keuchel gave credence Monday to an internet rumor that says his beard is fake, and Velcro-ed in place.
I'll give her mine.... its Velcro anyway https://t.co/MTdvdCWDUi— Dallas Keuchel (@kidkeuchy) October 23, 2017
I wish I had Dallas Keuchel’s beard— Russ Dickson (@RussD317) October 18, 2017
Then there’s Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, whose neck gnarl is fluffier than Keuchel’s frizz, giving him a more vast below-the-chin wingspan.
Turner also completes the caveman look with flowing red locks out the back of his cap, whereas Keuchel is cleaner cut on top. Turner told MLB.com he’s keeping the epic bearded showdown in perspective, though, because apparently there’s some pretty compelling baseball to be played in this series – some of which will even be perpetrated by players without beards altogether.
“The beards aren’t throwing any pitches, or taking any swings,” Turner said. “It’s about the man underneath.”
I knew I’d seen that Justin Turner beard somewhere before... pic.twitter.com/k2PIToIenC— trey wingo (@wingoz) October 19, 2017
Poetic and inspirational, like his beard-sake, from “Planet of the Apes.”
Turner hit either second or third in the Dodgers’ batting order throughout the National League Championship Series against the Cubs, which means baseball fans won’t have to wait long to see the first round of the big league Battle of the Beards. He’ll likely be up to bat against Keuchel sometime in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday.
If you look closely you can see Lucky Charms stuck in Justin Turner's beard. pic.twitter.com/VGq9CcYpZ3— Dirty Sports (@TheDirtySports) October 16, 2017
