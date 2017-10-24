Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (left) battles Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner in the 2017 World Series Battle of the Beards.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (left) battles Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner in the 2017 World Series Battle of the Beards. Associated Press photos
Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (left) battles Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner in the 2017 World Series Battle of the Beards. Associated Press photos

Sports

Who wins MVP of the 2017 World Series Battle of the Beards?

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

October 24, 2017 3:52 PM

If beards could hit, both teams in the 2017 World Series would start the series 1-for-1 with a home run.

Both the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers won more than 100 games during the 2017 regular season, and both teams get major contributions from players with Major League beards.

Dallas Keuchel, the Astros’ Game 1 starting pitcher and the American League Cy Young Award winner in 2015, isn’t a traditional power pitcher. But his beard could certainly be characterized as a power beard. As if to throw the opposition off the scent of the power his beard gives him, Keuchel gave credence Monday to an internet rumor that says his beard is fake, and Velcro-ed in place.

Then there’s Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, whose neck gnarl is fluffier than Keuchel’s frizz, giving him a more vast below-the-chin wingspan.

Turner also completes the caveman look with flowing red locks out the back of his cap, whereas Keuchel is cleaner cut on top. Turner told MLB.com he’s keeping the epic bearded showdown in perspective, though, because apparently there’s some pretty compelling baseball to be played in this series – some of which will even be perpetrated by players without beards altogether.

“The beards aren’t throwing any pitches, or taking any swings,” Turner said. “It’s about the man underneath.”

Poetic and inspirational, like his beard-sake, from “Planet of the Apes.”

Turner hit either second or third in the Dodgers’ batting order throughout the National League Championship Series against the Cubs, which means baseball fans won’t have to wait long to see the first round of the big league Battle of the Beards. He’ll likely be up to bat against Keuchel sometime in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mark Stoops saw a goose egg on competitive plays

    On Monday, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops did not give his team a high grade for competitive plays in 45-7 loss at Mississippi State.

Mark Stoops saw a goose egg on competitive plays

Mark Stoops saw a goose egg on competitive plays 1:35

Mark Stoops saw a goose egg on competitive plays
Eddie Gran: You never think you’re going to get waxed 1:45

Eddie Gran: You never think you’re going to get waxed
Kentucky football had no answer for Nick Fitzgerald 1:08

Kentucky football had no answer for Nick Fitzgerald

View More Video