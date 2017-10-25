Sports

ACC teams aim to keep strong 3-year run going in 2017-18

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 2:35 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

The Atlantic Coast Conference is aiming to extend one of the most successful runs in its recent history.

The 15-team league holds its preseason media day Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. League coaches and players will discuss the upcoming 2017-18 season, which follows the ACC claiming a second national championship in three years.

The ACC also posted a record nine NCAA Tournament bids last year, nearing its post-expansion goal of reaching double figures.

Duke is a contender to be the preseason ACC favorite with senior Grayson Allen's return and the arrival of a heralded recruiting class. Reigning national champion North Carolina will rely on an experienced backcourt, while Notre Dame returns a candidate for player of the year in senior Bonzie Colson.

