Northern Illinois University mascot memorialized in statue

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 5:47 AM

DEKALB, Ill.

A dog named Diesel that served as the mascot for the Northern Illinois University Huskies from 2005 to 2013 has been memorialized with a bronze statue.

The (DeKalb) Daily Chronicle reports that a dedication outside Huskie Stadium was planned for before Thursday's football game against Eastern Michigan.

It captures Diesel at a moment he lifted his paw, seeming to give a cheerleader a high-five in 2013. Camera footage of it was seen nationwide. Diesel died in 2015.

The statue is designed by Renee Bemis. Alumni of the DeKalb-based university used an online funding site in a bid to raise $25,000 for the monument.

