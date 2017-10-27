Sports

Prosinecki leaves job as Azerbaijan national team coach

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 4:09 AM

BAKU, Azerbaijan

Robert Prosinecki has left his post as coach of the Azerbaijan national soccer team after his contract was not renewed.

The Azerbaijan soccer federation says in a statement that Prosinecki and the federation leadership decided by mutual consent not to seek a new deal.

The former Real Madrid and Croatia player had been in charge since December 2014, when he replaced Berti Vogts.

Prosinecki led Azerbaijan to its best-ever record in World Cup qualifying with 10 points, but that was still well short of the qualification places for next year's tournament.

The federation provided no word on a possible successor.

