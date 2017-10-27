Sports

Garcia stays alive at WTA Finals by beating Wozniacki

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 7:16 AM

SINGAPORE

Caroline Garcia stayed alive in the WTA Finals by beating already-qualified Caroline Wozniacki 0-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Friday.

Garcia, making her singles debut at the year-end event, and Wozniacki both have 2-1 records in the Red Group, but the Dane had previously secured a spot in the semifinals. The result of the second match between top-ranked Simona Halep (1-1) and Elina Svitolina (0-2) will determine the other semifinalist.

Wozniacki, who reached the final in 2010, led 5-3 in the final set and served for the match at 5-4 but was broken on a netted backhand.

Garcia capitalized on her second match point when Wozniacki blasted a backhand long.

"In the first set she was playing amazing and I was not believing enough," Garcia said. "At the beginning of the second set I said, 'What do you have to lose?' Nothing. Just try to play a little bit better and more intensity with my legs, and I finally find my rhythm."

In a late season charge, Garcia won back-to-back titles in Wuhan and Beijing to secure her entry into the WTA Finals.

