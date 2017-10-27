Meat of the matter: Charlie Morton doesn't own steak house

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws during the first inning of Game 7 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees in Houston. Charlie Morton says he and his family don’t own a steak house. Morton has speculated whether former Pittsburgh teammates or Pirates fans keep changing his Wikipedia entry to add the false reference. The Houston Astros pitcher makes his World Series debut Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Eric Christian Smith, File AP Photo