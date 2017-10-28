Sports

Stover with late score, Towson edges Delaware 18-17

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 8:36 PM

TOWSON, Md.

Ryan Stover threw two touchdown passes including one to Sam Gallahan in the final seconds as Towson edged Delaware 18-17 on Saturday.

Towson trailed 17-11 late in the game when Stover capped a 52-yard drive with a 14-yard scoring throw to Gallahan for the win with 35 seconds remaining.

Stover finished with 187 yards passing for the Tigers (3-5, 1-4 Colonial Athletic Association). He also ran for 56 yards on eight carries.

The Blue Hens (5-3, 3-2) led 14-3 early in the third quarter and through most of the second half. Stover closed the gap to 14-11 on a 39-yard touchdown throw to John Tsimis with 45 seconds left in the third. Delaware stretched it again with a field goal midway through the fourth for a 17-11 edge.

Late in the second quarter, Delaware's Nasir Adderley stopped a Towson drive with a leaping, one-handed interception of a Stover pass.

Kani Kane ran for 113 yards on 22 carries for the Blue Hens.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rich Brooks, former players are honorary captains for game against Tennessee

    Former UK football coach Rich Brooks and other former UK football players were honored as captains before kickoff at the football game against Tennessee in Kroger Field.

Rich Brooks, former players are honorary captains for game against Tennessee

Rich Brooks, former players are honorary captains for game against Tennessee 1:02

Rich Brooks, former players are honorary captains for game against Tennessee
Ex-Cat Gerald Fitch: 'Basketball was my God ... I wasn't humble' 1:10

Ex-Cat Gerald Fitch: 'Basketball was my God ... I wasn't humble'
Brooks, Stoops, team at Cat Walk prior to UK-Tennessee 0:51

Brooks, Stoops, team at Cat Walk prior to UK-Tennessee

View More Video