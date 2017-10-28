Sports

Idaho gets early lead, holds off Louisiana Monroe 31-23

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 8:38 PM

MOSCOW, Idaho

Matt Linehan had his first 300-yard passing game of the year as he threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns and Idaho held off Louisiana Monroe 31-23 on Saturday afternoon.

Idaho (3-5, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference) led 31-7 with 8:46 left in the third. The Warhawks scored 16 unanswered points and almost got the game-tying touchdown but ran out of downs in the closing seconds.

Louisiana Monroe drove 68 yards to get to Idaho's 3 as the seconds ticked off. The Idaho defense stiffened, holding off the Warhawks to stop a three-game losing skid.

Aaron Duckworth, who finished with 113 yards, crashed through the line from the 6 to give the Vandals a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. They had a 28-7 halftime advantage. Cade Coffey's 38-yard field goal was Idaho's only score in the second half.

Caleb Evans threw for 415 yards and 3 scores for the Warhawks (3-5, 3-3) who have lost three straight.

