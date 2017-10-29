Sports

NBA Capsules

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 8:21 PM

ATLANTA

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Khris Middleton had 27 and the Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 117-106 victory over the outmanned Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo also had 11 rebounds and five assists. He went 14 for 21 from the field, scoring from all over the floor while helping Milwaukee to its third win in its last four games.

Dennis Schroder finished with 21 points and Taurean Prince had 17 for Atlanta, which has lost six straight. The Hawks have no inside experience or size this season after letting Paul Millsap and Al Horford leave as free agents and trading Dwight Howard to Charlotte. They were outrebounded by 12 and never led.

PACERS 97, SPURS 94

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo made a 3-pointer with about 10 seconds left, lifting Indiana to a rare win against San Antonio.

Oladipo finished with 23 points and five assists, and Domantas Sabonis set career highs with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

It was the third win for the Pacers in their last 20 games against the Spurs.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 26 points and eight rebounds for San Antonio, which played without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker again. The Spurs have dropped two in a row.

