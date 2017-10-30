FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2016 file photo, Bremen's coach Alexander Nouri attends the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Bundesliga club Werder Bremen has fired coach Alexander Nouri after the team failed to win any of its first 10 league games this season. Bremen parted with Nouri and assistant Markus Feldhoff on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, a day after Bremen lost 3-0 at home against Augsburg.
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2016 file photo, Bremen's coach Alexander Nouri attends the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Bundesliga club Werder Bremen has fired coach Alexander Nouri after the team failed to win any of its first 10 league games this season. Bremen parted with Nouri and assistant Markus Feldhoff on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, a day after Bremen lost 3-0 at home against Augsburg. dpa via AP,file Bernd Thissen
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2016 file photo, Bremen's coach Alexander Nouri attends the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Bundesliga club Werder Bremen has fired coach Alexander Nouri after the team failed to win any of its first 10 league games this season. Bremen parted with Nouri and assistant Markus Feldhoff on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, a day after Bremen lost 3-0 at home against Augsburg. dpa via AP,file Bernd Thissen

Sports

Bremen fires coach Alexander Nouri after 10 winless games

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 7:42 AM

BREMEN, Germany

Bundesliga club Werder Bremen fired coach Alexander Nouri on Monday after the team failed to win any of its first 10 league games this season.

Bremen parted with Nouri and assistant Markus Feldhoff a day after Bremen lost 3-0 at home against Augsburg. Under-23 coach Florian Kohfeldt will take charge of the team ahead of Friday's league match against Eintracht Frankfurt, the club said.

Nouri guided Bremen to an eighth-place finish last season after taking over in September 2016 with the team at the bottom of the Bundesliga.

Bremen is currently 17th in the 18-team league. The team has only five points from 10 games and has scored only three goals.

Kohfeldt "is not ruled out as a long-term solution," sporting director Frank Baumann said, but the club will also look at "coaches who are under contract elsewhere."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic

    In the 9th year of coach John Calipari's women's clinic at Rupp Arena, almost one thousand women participated in photo ops, drills and question & answer sessions with the team.

Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic

Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic 1:39

Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic
Eddie Gran emotional after win over Tennessee 0:28

Eddie Gran emotional after win over Tennessee
Benny Snell: Last week, that wasn’t us 1:31

Benny Snell: Last week, that wasn’t us

View More Video