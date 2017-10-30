Sports

Jedinak returns for Australia's World Cup match vs Honduras

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 8:24 PM

SYDNEY

Skipper Mile Jedinak has been recalled to Australia's squad for the first time since June to prepare for next month's World Cup intercontinental playoff against Honduras.

The 33-year-old Jedinak was injured and missed the Asian playoff win over Syria which earned the Socceroos a spot in the last-ditch, home-and-away series against Honduras for a place at next year's World Cup in Russia.

His return for Aston Villa last weekend in England was enough to earn a spot in the 25-man squad announced by Australia coach Ange Postecoglou on Tuesday.

Mark Milligan and Mathew Leckie, who are suspended for the opening match in San Pedro Sula on Nov. 10, were also included in the squad. The return match will be in Sydney in Nov. 15.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Quinton Bohana gets special recognition from Mark Stoops

    During Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’ press conference on Monday, true freshman nose guard Quinton Bohanna was singled out for his play in Saturday’s 29-26 win over Tennessee.

Quinton Bohana gets special recognition from Mark Stoops

Quinton Bohana gets special recognition from Mark Stoops 0:54

Quinton Bohana gets special recognition from Mark Stoops
Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic 1:39

Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic
Eddie Gran emotional after win over Tennessee 0:28

Eddie Gran emotional after win over Tennessee

View More Video