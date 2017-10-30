Sports

Bulls' Mirotic opts not to have surgery for facial fractures

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 8:26 PM

CHICAGO

Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic has decided not to have surgery to repair the broken bones in his face.

Vice president of basketball operations John Paxson tells Chicago's WBBM-AM 780 that Mirotic decided to let the fractures heal on their own. Mirotic suffered several broken bones as well as a concussion when he got into a fight with teammate Bobby Portis during practice on Oct. 17.

The Bulls had said he would likely need surgery and miss four to six weeks. Because of the concussion, Mirotic did not have the operation right away. Paxson says the bones have started to heal so it's "best" not to undergo surgery.

He also says Mirotic will resume light activity — mostly riding a bike — on Tuesday.

Portis was suspended eight games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Quinton Bohana gets special recognition from Mark Stoops

    During Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’ press conference on Monday, true freshman nose guard Quinton Bohanna was singled out for his play in Saturday’s 29-26 win over Tennessee.

Quinton Bohana gets special recognition from Mark Stoops

Quinton Bohana gets special recognition from Mark Stoops 0:54

Quinton Bohana gets special recognition from Mark Stoops
Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic 1:39

Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic
Eddie Gran emotional after win over Tennessee 0:28

Eddie Gran emotional after win over Tennessee

View More Video