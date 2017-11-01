Sorry, bro! Drew Brown set to pass Kris on Husker FG chart

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2016 file photo, Nebraska kicker Drew Brown 34) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in Lincoln, Neb. Back in 1998, 3-year-old Drew Brown would kick a miniature football outside the Nebraska locker room as he and his family waited for big brother and future NFL kicker Kris Brown after games. This week Drew could pass his brother Kris on the school's all-time field-goal chart.