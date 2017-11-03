Kremlin hails Alex Ovechkin for starting pro-Putin group

FILE - In this May 29, 2012, file photo, Russian national ice hockey team member Alexander Ovechkin, right, holds a certficate of recognition given to him by President Vladimir Putin, left, in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has voiced his support for Vladimir Putin ahead of the upcoming Russian presidential elections. Ovechkin posted a message in Russian on his Instagram account Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, announcing he’s starting “a social movement called Putin Team.” From right in the background are Russian ice hockey federation president Vladislav Tretyak and Russia's captain Ilya Nikulin. Sergei Karpukhin, Pool, File AP Photo