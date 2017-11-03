Sports

Ilkay Gundogan, Mario Goetze back in squad for Germany

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 8:43 AM

FRANKFURT, Germany

Midfielders Ilkay Gundogan and Mario Goetze have been called up by Germany for the first time in almost a year ahead of friendly games against England and France.

Gundogan has recently returned to action for Premier League leader Manchester City after damaging a cruciate ligament in his right knee in December 2016.

A rare metabolic disorder kept Goetze, the scorer of the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final, out between January and July for Borussia Dortmund and his country.

Their last match for Germany was the 0-0 draw against Italy on Nov. 15.

Leipzig left back Marcel Halstenberg was selected for the first time.

Germany plays England at Wembley Stadium on Nov. 10, before hosting France in Cologne four days later.

