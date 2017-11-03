Sports

Angels decline 2018 options on Huston Street, Ricky Nolasco

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 8:47 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif.

The Los Angeles Angels have declined their contract options for next season on former closer Huston Street and right-hander Ricky Nolasco.

The Angels also announced Friday that outfielders Eric Young Jr. and Shane Robinson have elected to become free agents.

Street spent the past 3 1/2 seasons of his 13-year career with the Angels, who held a $10 million club option for 2018. Instead, the two-time All-Star gets a $1 million buyout.

Street appeared in just four games last season due to injury.

Nolasco led the Angels with 181 innings as the only durable starter in their injury-plagued rotation, but went 6-15 with a 4.92 ERA in his 12th big league season. The Angels paid him a $1 million buyout.

Los Angeles also outrighted reliever Deolis Guerra to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sudden-death penalty kick ends top team's season

    Edie Meyer delivered the game-winning penalty kick for No. 3 West Jessamine in a win over No. 1 Sacred Heart in semifinals of the KHSAA Girls State Soccer Tournament at Lafayette on Thursday, November 2, 2017.

Sudden-death penalty kick ends top team's season

Sudden-death penalty kick ends top team's season 0:37

Sudden-death penalty kick ends top team's season
The lesson Kentucky basketball’s big men have to learn 1:16

The lesson Kentucky basketball’s big men have to learn
Who broke Tai Wynyard’s nose? 1:06

Who broke Tai Wynyard’s nose?

View More Video