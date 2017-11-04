Sports

Lawrence throws 4 TDs, San Diego rolls past Drake 45-15

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 8:07 PM

SAN DIEGO

Anthony Lawrence threw for 326 yards and four touchdowns and San Diego clinched at least a tie for the Pioneer League title with its 19th consecutive league win, 45-15 over Drake on Saturday.

Lawrence was 27-of-36 passing with touchdowns of 7 yards to Ross Dwelley, 11 to Michael Bandy, 3 to Zach Holland and 1 to Justin Priest.

The Toreros (7-2, 6-0) went 72 yards in nine plays after the opening kickoff for Dwelley's touchdown. The Bulldogs (5-4, 4-2) answered with an 11-play, 68-yard drive capped by Grant Kraemer's 5-yard TD pass to Tyler Updegraff.

Bandy's score came late in the second quarter and started a string 24 straight points and scores on six straight drives. The last two touchdowns were a 1-yard run from Joseph Binda and a 13-yarder by Emilio Martinez, who finished with 99 yards on 16 carries.

Kraemer finished 15 of 28 for 224 yards and two touchdowns, including an 18-yarder to Steven Doran early in the fourth quarter. Doran had seven receptions for 141 yards.

