More Videos

1:49 All the PKs in West Jessamine’s title win

1:18 Stephen Johnson says UK's offense got off track

1:01 Mark Stoops describes coverage on final play vs. Ole Miss

0:45 Josh Allen thought UK football had it won

1:04 Benny Snell: Every loss is the same to me

2:11 ‘You gotta get touchdowns’: UK’s Gran assesses offense after Ole Miss loss

2:28 ‘A tough one’: UK’s Love breaks down Rebels' winning drive

1:53 Mark Stoops calls it a devastating loss

0:42 UK football falls to Ole Miss 37-34

1:05 Kentucky football heads to the stadium to take on Ole Miss

0:40 She lives in New Zealand but met her friend at a finish line in Kentucky

0:56 Football player with high-functioning autism returns fumble for a touchdown