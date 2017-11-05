Police officers patrol near the finish line of the New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in New York.
Police officers patrol near the finish line of the New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in New York. Seth Wenig AP Photo
Police officers patrol near the finish line of the New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in New York. Seth Wenig AP Photo

Sports

Swiss sweep! Schar, Hug win wheelchair NYC Marathon

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 11:20 AM

NEW YORK

Manuela Schar finally upended four-time defending champion Tatyana McFadden to win the New York City Marathon women's wheelchair race on Sunday, completing a Swiss sweep with men's winner Marcel Hug.

Schar powered through the five boroughs in 1 hour, 48 minutes, 9 seconds, taking the top spot after three straight runner-up finishes in New York. She also won the Boston, London and Berlin marathons this year.

Schar beat her nemesis McFadden by nearly 3 minutes.

"Some feeling just made me attack and attack and attack. Finally, I got away," Schar said, adding, "I'm still surprised."

McFadden was seeking a record sixth career New York title but settled for second. The 17-time Paralympic medalist was hospitalized early this year with life-threatening blood clots but returned to win the Chicago Marathon last month.

Hug pulled away from Canada's Josh Cassidy in the final miles to repeat as the men's wheelchair champion and win New York for the third time.

It was the first time the wheelchair races were swept by competitors from same country.

The Swiss star with the chrome-plated helmet wheeled in an unofficial time of 1:37:21, beating Cassidy by more than two minutes. Hug won last year's race by sixth hundredths of a second over Australia's Kurt Fearnley.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • All the penalty kicks in West Jessamine’s title win

    West Jessamine wins its second straight girls’ soccer state championship.

All the penalty kicks in West Jessamine’s title win

All the penalty kicks in West Jessamine’s title win 1:49

All the penalty kicks in West Jessamine’s title win
Stephen Johnson says UK's offense got off track 1:18

Stephen Johnson says UK's offense got off track
Mark Stoops describes coverage on final play vs. Ole Miss 1:01

Mark Stoops describes coverage on final play vs. Ole Miss

View More Video