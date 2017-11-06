Sports

Kentucky's Panton suspended after public intoxication arrest

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 7:53 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has suspended punter Matt Panton for Saturday's game at Vanderbilt following his arrest for public intoxication after the Wildcats' 37-34 loss to Mississippi.

Panton, 23, was booked in the Lexington jail around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Herald-Leader reported. The graduate transfer from Australia was found passed out on the sidewalk near the corner of South Upper and Bolivar streets, jail records said. Panton faces arraignment on Nov. 20.

Stoops said Monday that Panton will not play or participate "for failure to meet the standards and expectations of our football team." Panton averaged 42 yards on four punts in the loss to the Rebels. The coach added that sophomore Grant McKinniss, who started last season, will play at Vanderbilt for the Wildcats (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference).

  • What does Mark Stoops think of his secondary?

    At his Monday press conference, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops admitted he has been disappointed in his team’s secondary play.

