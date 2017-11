3:20 'He's positive all the time': Vanderbilt still helping UK teammates Pause

0:56 Eddie Gran: It’s all about finishing

0:47 Police give update on shooting deaths of two 16-year-old girls in Winchester

1:55 Operation Wildcat, Military training and team building at Kroger Field

2:30 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

0:26 Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot

2:31 House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal

1:00 Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

0:59 City would give campus roads to UK in exchange for land to develop