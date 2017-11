1:11 Kevin Knox is ready for the real stuff Pause

1:26 After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field

1:00 Quade Green shows intensity of UK practices

1:07 Taylor Swift's transformation from country princess to pop queen

2:31 House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal

2:00 When basketball and opera mix. ‘I had to learn how to play basketball’

1:37 'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats.

0:57 'Disagreement between two neighbors.' Hear from attorney for man accused of attacking Rand Paul.

1:31 The key to Kentucky football’s late-game drives