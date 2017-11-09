Sports

Alabama freshman Collin Sexton to serve one-game suspension

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 8:09 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

Alabama point guard Collin Sexton will serve a one-game suspension for violating NCAA rules.

Athletic director Greg Byrne said Thursday that the highly recruited freshman will make his Crimson Tide debut next week in the home opener against Lipscomb. He will miss Alabama's first game Friday night against Memphis in the Veterans Classic.

Byrne had announced before Alabama's exhibition game Monday night that the NCAA had not reinstated Sexton. He didn't specify what NCAA rules were broken.

Sexton was rated one of the nation's Top 10 recruits and was the centerpiece of coach Avery Johnson's recruiting class.

He averaged 32.6 points and 6.3 rebounds as a senior at Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

...

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Matthew Mitchell ziplined with Blair Green

    Kentucky women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell talks about ziplining with Harlan High School star Blair Green, who signed with UK on Wednesday.

Matthew Mitchell ziplined with Blair Green

Matthew Mitchell ziplined with Blair Green 1:18

Matthew Mitchell ziplined with Blair Green
Kevin Knox is ready for the real stuff 1:11

Kevin Knox is ready for the real stuff
Quade Green shows intensity of UK practices 1:00

Quade Green shows intensity of UK practices

View More Video