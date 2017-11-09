Broncos' defense looks to rebound after pride was hit

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib cheers before the team's NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Denver. The typically talkative Talib has been noticeably silent all week at practice. Not that much for the cornerback to say after an abysmal performance by a usually dependable Denver Broncos defense. The Broncos host New England on Sunday night. Jack Dempsey, File AP Photo