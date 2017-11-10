Sports

Jackson State routs Millsaps 84-46 in season opener

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 8:04 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

Jeremiah Jefferson scored 23 points and made five 3-pointers to help Jackson State beat Division III Millsaps 84-46 on Friday in a season opener.

Jefferson was 8-of-12 shooting from the floor. Maurice Rivers, a preseason all-Southwestern Athletic Conference selection, added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the Tigers. Darius Austin chipped in 10 points.

Paris Collins, another all-conference preseason pick, played just 19 minutes and finished with eight points for Jackson State.

The Tigers play their next six games on the road before returning home to face Fisk University on December 11.

James Turner scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting with three 3-pointers to lead Millsaps. The Majors shot just 33 percent from the floor and committed 31 turnovers. Sophomore Buck Blanz, who averaged 11 points and four rebounds last season for the Majors, finished with three points without a rebound.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Matthew Mitchell ziplined with Blair Green

    Kentucky women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell talks about ziplining with Harlan High School star Blair Green, who signed with UK on Wednesday.

Matthew Mitchell ziplined with Blair Green

Matthew Mitchell ziplined with Blair Green 1:18

Matthew Mitchell ziplined with Blair Green
Kevin Knox is ready for the real stuff 1:11

Kevin Knox is ready for the real stuff
Quade Green shows intensity of UK practices 1:00

Quade Green shows intensity of UK practices

View More Video