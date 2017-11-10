Sports

Celtics' Irving exits after taking elbow to his face

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 8:11 PM

BOSTON

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving has left their game against the Charlotte Hornets after taking an elbow to the face.

Boston center Aron Baynes' elbow inadvertently struck Irving in the face when he was landing after a rebound attempt at the 10:10 mark of the first quarter Friday night. Irving fell to the floor and was bleeding from the nose area as he was escorted back to the locker room.

The team says Irving is being monitored for possible concussion symptoms and will miss the rest of the game.

It is the latest injury concern for Boston. Starting forward Al Horford is out for the second straight game with a concussion. Boston also lost Gordon Hayward for the season after a gruesome leg injury on opening night.

