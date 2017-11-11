Sports

South Dakota State beats Illinois State in OT, 27-24

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 7:13 PM

BROOKINGS, S.D.

Taryn Christion accounted for three touchdowns, Chase Vinatieri kicked a 43-yard field goal in overtime, and South Dakota State improved its FCS playoff chances with a 27-24 victory over Illinois State on Saturday.

South Dakota State (8-2, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference), ranked sixth in the FCS poll, has won four straight and is a game back of North Dakota State atop the conference standings. The 17th-ranked Redbirds (6-4, 4-3) have lost two in a row.

Illinois State's James Robinson, who finished with 83 yards rushing and two touchdown runs, bullied up the middle from 5 yards out for a score to tie the game 24-24 with just over two minutes remaining.

In overtime, The Redbirds' Sean Slattery hooked his 41-yard field goal attempt before Vinatieri's kick split the uprights.

Christion threw two touchdown passes in the first half, and ran for an 84-yard score in the fourth quarter. He had 172 yards passing and ran for another 110.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kentucky Wildcats greet fans in Music City

    Kentucky football arrives at Vanderbilt Stadium before taking on the Commodores in Nashville, Tenn.

Kentucky Wildcats greet fans in Music City

Kentucky Wildcats greet fans in Music City 0:46

Kentucky Wildcats greet fans in Music City
Diallo: Coach Cal was encouraging to Cats at halftime 0:57

Diallo: Coach Cal was encouraging to Cats at halftime
Gilgeous-Alexander: UK’s intensity picked up in second half 1:12

Gilgeous-Alexander: UK’s intensity picked up in second half

View More Video