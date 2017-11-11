Sports

App State cruises past Toccoa Falls in 135-34 mismatch

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 7:17 PM

BOONE, N.C.

Ronshad Shabazz scored 24 points and Justin Forrest and Trey Ford each scored 15 points and Appalachian State set a school record for points in a game with a 135-34 win against NCCAA, Division-II level Toccoa Falls on Saturday.

Saturday's point total topped the previous record of 120 points, established in a win against Wofford on Dec. 7, 1977.

The 101-point margin of victory bests the program record of 68, reached last season in a 119-51 win over Warren Wilson. ESPN Stats & Info said it was just the sixth game in NCAA Division I men's basketball history to have a 100-point or higher margin.

The Mountaineers were 50-for-80 shooting, besting the previous mark set on Feb. 13, 1978 against Chattanooga. Appalachian State also set a program record with 20 3-pointers , eclipsing the previous mark of 17 set against The Citadel on Jan. 27, 2006.

In its season opener, Appalachian State raced to a 63-16 halftime lead and proceeded to score 72 points in the second half.

Nick Hayes led Toccoa Falls with 13 points.

