Sports

Ouachita Baptist edges Little Rock 81-79

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 7:19 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Jontavis Willis scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and Ouachita Baptist held off Little Rock for an 81-79 win Saturday.

Matt Stanley hit all three of his shots from 3-point range and finished with 15 points, Mahlon Martin and Wesley Franklin added 11 points apiece and Aitor Lopez-Breton had 10 for Ouachita Baptist, an NCAA Division II program.

The Tigers took the lead for good with a 9-1 spurt to close out the opening half and carried a 40-34 advantage into the break. Trey Harris had a 3-pointer during the go-ahead run.

Little Rock outscored Ouachita Baptist 45-41 over the final 20 minutes and closed the gap to two with Damir Hadzic's layup just ahead of the buzzer in what was the season opener for the Trojans.

The series between Little Rock and Ouachita Baptist stretches back to 1945, though Saturday's game marked the first meeting in nearly 50 years between them. Ouachita Baptist holds a 24-2 advantage in the series.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kentucky Wildcats greet fans in Music City

    Kentucky football arrives at Vanderbilt Stadium before taking on the Commodores in Nashville, Tenn.

Kentucky Wildcats greet fans in Music City

Kentucky Wildcats greet fans in Music City 0:46

Kentucky Wildcats greet fans in Music City
Diallo: Coach Cal was encouraging to Cats at halftime 0:57

Diallo: Coach Cal was encouraging to Cats at halftime
Gilgeous-Alexander: UK’s intensity picked up in second half 1:12

Gilgeous-Alexander: UK’s intensity picked up in second half

View More Video