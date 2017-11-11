Sports

Kincade leads Grambling over Alabama State 24-7

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 7:32 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Devante Kincade completed 17 of 27 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns and Grambling dispatched Alabama State 24-7 on Saturday for its ninth straight victory.

Grambling's offense struggled in the first half — managing just four first downs — but the Tigers (9-1, 6-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) used De'Andre Hogues' 23-yard interception return to set up a 1-yard TD run by Martez Carter for a 7-0 lead with 3:50 left in the first quarter. Grambling stretched the lead to 14-0 when Kincade connected with Calief Samon for a 7-yard score with 35 seconds left in the half.

The Tigers added Marc Orozco's 41-yard field goal in the third quarter and Kincade engineered a 13-play, 92-yard drive in the fourth quarter that ended with a 42-yard scoring strike on third-and-20 to Devohn Lindsey for a 24-0 lead.

The Hornets (3-6, 3-3) avoided a shutout when Darryl Pearson Jr. hit Ezra Gray for a 10-yard score with 5:09 left in the game. Alabama State came into the game with three straight road wins.

Carter finished with 85 yards on 14 carries for Grambling.

