Kentucky football gets back on the turnover train

Michael Smith, new University of Kentucky wide receivers coach, speaks to press in Joe Craft Football Training Facility about wanting his players 'to be the best' they can be and give him 'everything they have on and off the field.'
Robby Kinnard, a sophomore at Paul Laurence Dunbar, hit a game-winning three-pointer as time expired to give the Bulldogs a 72-70 overtime win at Henry Clay on Thursday, February 8, 2018. Video shot and provided by William Mack.
University of Kentucky cheerleaders practiced at the Seaton Center Thursday evening in preparation for their trip to the Winter Olympics in South Korea on Feb. 17th to represent the United States. USA Cheer selected UK to be the United States' representative at the Games where it will perform some exhibitions, participate in medal ceremonies and take part in friendly competition with six other nations.
PGA golfer Justin Thomas was awarded 2017 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet int he Lexington Center Wednesday evening, which his parents Mike and Jani accepted on his behalf.