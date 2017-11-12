Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly
Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly 13) throws to an open receiver against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during first half CFL western semifinal action in Winnipeg Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.
Sports

Eskimos beat Blue Bombers 39-32 in CFL's West semifinal

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 8:24 PM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba

Adarius Bowman caught two touchdown passes, C.J. Gable added a pair of scoring runs and the Edmonton Eskimos beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 39-32 on Sunday in the Canadian Football League's West Division semifinal.

Edmonton earned a trip to Calgary next Sunday for the division final against the Stampeders.

Mike Reilly completed 23 of 33 passes for 334 yards with three TDs and no interceptions.

Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols, who didn't appear to be hampered by a calf injury, was 35 of 48 for 371 yards with three TDs.

